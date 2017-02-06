Former Southern Baptist football player charged with abuse
A former football player at Southwest Baptist University has been charged in an assault at a group home for children. Via Via Manuma was charged Wednesday with one count of child abuse and two counts of first-degree assault in a July incident at Home Court Advantage Inc. in Bolivar that was captured on video.
