Candidates chosen for Aug. 8 special election -
Both the Republican and Democratic 28th Senatorial District Committees met Saturday to vote on their respective candidates for the special election , which was called by Gov. Eric Greitens to fill the seat left by Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.
