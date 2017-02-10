Candidates chosen for Aug. 8 special ...

Candidates chosen for Aug. 8 special election -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Both the Republican and Democratic 28th Senatorial District Committees met Saturday to vote on their respective candidates for the special election , which was called by Gov. Eric Greitens to fill the seat left by Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bolivar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sellers Feb 7 Friend 2
New Pleasant Hope Police Chief Jan 28 Area Resident 2
Crystal Barrett Jan 24 Old friend 1
News Douglas County MO residents trying to create fi... (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jed Clampett 24
Christmas Eve 4 way stop 2016 Dec '16 Tina 1
serial farter on the loose in bolivar (Nov '12) Dec '16 Dan 6
Christmas lights Dec '16 David 1
See all Bolivar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bolivar Forum Now

Bolivar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bolivar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bolivar, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC