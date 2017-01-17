El Dorado Springs Woman Pleads Guilty...

El Dorado Springs Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Employer

Allison was hired by Allison Tire Company, Inc., and Allison Oil and Auto Supply in 2003. As a part of her duties at the company, which is owned in part by her ex-husband, Allison prepared company checks for payment of invoices.

