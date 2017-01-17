El Dorado Springs Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Employer
Allison was hired by Allison Tire Company, Inc., and Allison Oil and Auto Supply in 2003. As a part of her duties at the company, which is owned in part by her ex-husband, Allison prepared company checks for payment of invoices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bolivar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas County MO residents trying to create fi... (Sep '10)
|Jan 4
|Jed Clampett
|24
|Christmas Eve 4 way stop 2016
|Dec 28
|Tina
|1
|serial farter on the loose in bolivar (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Dan
|6
|Christmas lights
|Dec '16
|David
|1
|Suicide? Or murder? RIP Rickey
|Nov '16
|Captain obvious
|1
|Looking for Codey Dale Cummings
|Nov '16
|Missing_
|1
|cmh (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bolivar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC