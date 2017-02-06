2 Southwest Baptist students dismissed over abuse claims
The university in Bolivar, Missouri, said in a news release Monday that the school reported the allegations to law enforcement upon becoming aware of them. The release said the students are "unacceptable" to the "ethics and morals" of the university.
