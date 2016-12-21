Candidates stepping up for senate seat -

The process to elect a new senator for Missouri's 28th District will begin in the new year, but it's still unknown when exactly that process will begin. The 28th senatorial district seat will become vacant Jan. 9 once current Sen. Mike Parson, R-Bolivar, is sworn in as Missouri's new lieutenant governor.

