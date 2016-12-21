Candidates stepping up for senate seat -
The process to elect a new senator for Missouri's 28th District will begin in the new year, but it's still unknown when exactly that process will begin. The 28th senatorial district seat will become vacant Jan. 9 once current Sen. Mike Parson, R-Bolivar, is sworn in as Missouri's new lieutenant governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Bolivar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|serial farter on the loose in bolivar (Nov '12)
|Dec 15
|Dan
|6
|Christmas lights
|Dec 6
|David
|1
|Suicide? Or murder? RIP Rickey
|Nov 26
|Captain obvious
|1
|Looking for Codey Dale Cummings
|Nov '16
|Missing_
|1
|cmh (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|3
|Looking for TJ the mechanic
|Nov '16
|CrimDoc
|1
|Daycom (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|Mike
|21
Find what you want!
Search Bolivar Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC