How rural America is missing out on t...

How rural America is missing out on the modern American Dream

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: CNN

Median U.S. wages have been flat for decades, and blue collar workers are increasingly frustrated with the dwindling job opportunities -- a fact that was highlighted with the election of Donald Trump. Opportunities exist -- there are more than half a million open computing jobs nationwide, according to Code.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bolivar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
serial farter on the loose in bolivar (Nov '12) Dec 15 Dan 6
Christmas lights Dec 6 David 1
Suicide? Or murder? RIP Rickey Nov 26 Captain obvious 1
Looking for Codey Dale Cummings Nov '16 Missing_ 1
cmh (Sep '13) Nov '16 Jimmy 3
Looking for TJ the mechanic Nov '16 CrimDoc 1
Daycom (Aug '10) Nov '16 Mike 21
See all Bolivar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bolivar Forum Now

Bolivar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bolivar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Bolivar, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC