Snowocalypse 2017, Matador and The Funky Taco

The deep freeze of 2017 iced over downtown Boise, frosting over relations between the city and the Ada County Highway District, and snowing in local businesses, which howled when the city and ACHD quarreled over whose responsibility it was to clear some sidewalks. Half a year later, as temperatures near 100, the long-past frigid weather is still casting drifts.

