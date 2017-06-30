Snowocalypse 2017, Matador and The Funky Taco
The deep freeze of 2017 iced over downtown Boise, frosting over relations between the city and the Ada County Highway District, and snowing in local businesses, which howled when the city and ACHD quarreled over whose responsibility it was to clear some sidewalks. Half a year later, as temperatures near 100, the long-past frigid weather is still casting drifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|Mattm5000
|89
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Jun 30
|Frederick
|38
|Steven Tryon (May '16)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|4
|Should Judge Carolyn Minder resign? (Dec '15)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|12
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|569
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Jun 24
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC