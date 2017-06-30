Pushing the F-35 odds
Last week attendees at the Association of Idaho Cities heard a presentation about a Boise-specific project that could have impacts throughout the state: The effort to designate Gowen Field at Boise as a training mission site for the F-35 Air Force aircraft. The state's national guard unit at Gowen would supply manpower for the effort.
Read more at Ridenbaugh Press.
