One Person Escapes ID Cabin Fire that Claimed Four

July 03--Valley County on Monday identified four Boiseans -- including two children -- killed in a weekend fire at a home in Donnelly. Coroner Scott Carver said the victims were Erin Smith, 34; her daughter, Autumn Smith, 7; James "Jim" Harper III, 49; and James "JJ" Harper IV, 14. William "Mitch" Smith, 46, survived the Friday night fire and tentatively identified the four victims to law enforcement over the weekend.

