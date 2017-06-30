Mom-In at Idaho Sen. Crapo's Office Keeps Heat on Healthcare Bill
Mothers and children filed into a conference room at the offices of U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo and placed dozens of boxes of cookies, donuts, pastries and cartons of milk on the table in the middle of the room. The mothers were staging a "mom-in" to request Sen. Crapo to hold a town hall meeting about a controversial Senate healthcare bill that could affect thousands of Idahoans.
