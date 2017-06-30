Lego Americana Roadshow
Imagination is the essence of discovery, and at the Boise Towne Square Mall, Boise children will get a chance to discover historic American landmarks with one of the most imaginaive toys out there: Legos. The Lego Americana Roadshow exhibit Building Across America is in its third year of touring the country and features 10 large-scale models of prominent national landmarks like the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, U.S. Capitol, White House and Statue of Liberty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Jun 30
|Frederick
|38
|Steven Tryon (May '16)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|4
|Should Judge Carolyn Minder resign? (Dec '15)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|12
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|569
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Jun 27
|Angie
|88
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Jun 24
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC