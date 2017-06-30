Imagination is the essence of discovery, and at the Boise Towne Square Mall, Boise children will get a chance to discover historic American landmarks with one of the most imaginaive toys out there: Legos. The Lego Americana Roadshow exhibit Building Across America is in its third year of touring the country and features 10 large-scale models of prominent national landmarks like the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, U.S. Capitol, White House and Statue of Liberty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.