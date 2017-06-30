Ita s dry and hot but the wildland fi...

Ita s dry and hot but the wildland fire forecast has a bright spot

The wildland fire season has been keeping fire crews busy in the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra foothills, where the potential for large fires has been rated above normal through October. But thanks to a wet winter, the potential for large fires in the higher elevations of the southern Sierra Nevada is below normal through July and August.

