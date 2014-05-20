Idaho to handle voter info request us...

Idaho to handle voter info request using public record law - Mon, 03 Jul 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In this May 20, 2014, file photo, Idaho Secretary of State candidate Lawerence Denney, with his wife Donna on the left and daughter Jennifer on the right, gives a speech at the Riverside Hotel in Boise, Idaho. Idaho officials will treat a request for voter records from President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud as a public records request, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney announced Monday, July 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Jun 30 Frederick 38
Steven Tryon (May '16) Jun 29 Guest 4
Poll Should Judge Carolyn Minder resign? (Dec '15) Jun 29 Guest 12
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jun 29 Guest 569
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Jun 27 Angie 88
News Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr... Jun 24 nancy sanders 1
Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10) Jun 20 Mark 4
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,965 • Total comments across all topics: 282,236,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC