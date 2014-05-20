Idaho to handle voter info request using public record law - Mon, 03 Jul 2017 PST
In this May 20, 2014, file photo, Idaho Secretary of State candidate Lawerence Denney, with his wife Donna on the left and daughter Jennifer on the right, gives a speech at the Riverside Hotel in Boise, Idaho. Idaho officials will treat a request for voter records from President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud as a public records request, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney announced Monday, July 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Jun 30
|Frederick
|38
|Steven Tryon (May '16)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|4
|Should Judge Carolyn Minder resign? (Dec '15)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|12
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|569
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Jun 27
|Angie
|88
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Jun 24
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC