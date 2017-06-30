Idaho reviewing request for voter data from Trump commission
Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Secretary of State office is reviewing a request for key points of voter data from President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election. State Election Director Betsie Kimbrough said Friday that Secretary of State Lawerence Denney received the request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity earlier this week.
