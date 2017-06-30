Honky Tonk Men

Honky Tonk Men

One highlight of Tylor and the Train Robbers ' debut album Gravel is the song "What Keeps You Up," which tells the story of a musician who hits the road, leaving his wife and child behind. Band frontman Tylor Ketchum doesn't have any kids, but he did find inspiration for the song in his own life.

