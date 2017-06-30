Disciplinary panel rarely takes action against Idaho judges

Boise, Idaho a The independent panel that disciplines judges in Idaho regularly receives more than 80 complaints each year over alleged inappropriate conduct but rarely finds enough evidence to warrant a harsh punishment. There's usually little public awareness of judicial complaints, which are confidential, but earlier this year the Idaho Judicial Council's disciplinary process gained more attention after confirming it had received a verified complaint against Fifth District Judge Randy Stoker.

