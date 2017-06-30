Boise's Funniest Person Returns to Liquid for Season Five

Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., Sat., July 15, 8 p.m., Sat., July 22, 8 p.m. and Sat., July 29, 8 p.m. To compete for Boise's Funniest Person , the annual comedy competition that takes over Liquid Lounge each July, contestants must be just the right mix of hilarious and unknown. The contest, now in its fifth year, awards $1,000 in prize money to an amateur stand-up comic, who has performed at fewer than 12 open mics.

