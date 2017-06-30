Alive After Five: Jeff Crosby, July 5, Grove Plaza

Idaho boy turned Americana star Jeff Crosby is heading out of the heartland and coming home to Boise as an Alive After Five headliner. Crosby's summer is packed to bursting: Along with this mini-tour of the Northwest, on which Boise is just one stop, he and his Nashville, Tenn.-based band The Refugees are planning an album release before the first leaves start to fall.

