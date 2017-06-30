4th of July Fireworks Spark Boise Blazes

The Boise Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex on North Lakeharbor Lane in the early morning hours of July 5. The fire, which displaced several families and left one person requiring treatment for a breathing issue by Ada County Paramedics, is believed to have been caused by fireworks . People displaced by the fire are being helped by the Boise FIrefighters Burnout Fund .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.