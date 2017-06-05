World Village Fest
Among the definitions of "global," the Oxford Dictionary lists "relating to or embracing a group of items, etc.; total." It's an apt description of World Village Fest, which is about as "global" as it gets with dozens of dance, music, storytelling, poetry, film, art and food events, all of which take place over three days at Capitol Park in downtown Boise.
