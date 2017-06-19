Work to move giant sequoia draws curious Idaho onlookers
Workers prune the roots and built a burlap, plywood and steel-pipe structure to contain the rootball so they can move the roughly 100-foot sequoia tree In Boise, Idaho, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The sequoia tree sent more than ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|15 hr
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
|Medications For pains and others
|Jun 18
|nina
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Jun 11
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Jun 11
|DestroyScammers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC