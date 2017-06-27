While Debate Over Illegal Fireworks Rages, 'Safe and Sane' Sales are Booming in Boise
While debate over illegal fireworks in Idaho heats up just prior to the Fourth of July, scores of licensed pop-up fireworks stands have once again appeared in parking lots across Boise, and with the city's blessing. Part-time retailers are only selling so-called "safe and sane" fireworks.
