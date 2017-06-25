Weathering the challenges of time

BEFORE 1967, the five provinces in the Davao Region, Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental, were administered as a single province named Davao. This original mother province was split into three: Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Davao del Sur when Republic Act 4867 was signed into law on May 8, 1967 by then President Ferdinand Marcos.

