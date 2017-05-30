US agencies emphasize cooperation entering wildfire season
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue speak in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, June 2, 2017. Both emphasized cooperation among federal, state, tribal and local agencies in battling wildfires as the main part of the wildfire season arrives.
