Tyler Oakley Talks to Queer Refugees in Latest Video
But, as this video from YouTuber Tyler Oakley reminds us, it's also a time for queer people and allies to reflect on how far we've come in the fight for equal rights and protections, while also acknowledging there's still work to be done. In many states, it's against the law for that match their gender identity, and queer people can still be fired or denied housing because of their sexual identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Jun 30
|Frederick
|38
|Steven Tryon (May '16)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|4
|Should Judge Carolyn Minder resign? (Dec '15)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|12
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jun 29
|Guest
|569
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Jun 27
|Angie
|88
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Jun 24
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC