Tyler Oakley Talks to Queer Refugees in Latest Video

But, as this video from YouTuber Tyler Oakley reminds us, it's also a time for queer people and allies to reflect on how far we've come in the fight for equal rights and protections, while also acknowledging there's still work to be done. In many states, it's against the law for that match their gender identity, and queer people can still be fired or denied housing because of their sexual identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.