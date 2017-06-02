Tours of past and present

This may be a good moment for the opening of Idaho's newest staffed visitor center, in one of the not especially scenic areas of the state. The site is the Minidoka War Relocation Center east of Jerome, which has been a designated federal historical site for a while and has allowed visitors in, but only now is staffing up so managers can show visitors around.

