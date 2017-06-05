Time to Kickoff Campfire Stories and Boise's Funniest Person
The monthly literary series, Campfire Stories , sounds a lot more rustic than it is. Instead of recitations of ghost stories and crude jokes being told while marshmallows roast, it's a chance to nosh on appetizers and sip craft cocktails at one of the most polished literary events in town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|4 hr
|S Spence
|77
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|Wyte Ryno
|42
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|15 hr
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|15 hr
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Jun 2
|deny facts i dare...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC