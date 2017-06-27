Superhumans Vin Diesel & Gal Gadot Show Their Softer Sides During Playdate
Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob.
Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Angie
|88
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|ghostwriter88
|567
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Sat
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
|Medications For pains and others
|Jun 18
|nina
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC