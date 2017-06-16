Summer Dessert: Classic Strawberry Shortcake
Good 'ol strawberry shortcake is a dessert that I've loved my entire life. When my brother and I were kids in 1970s Texas, we'd stir up some Bisquik drop biscuits, split them open when warm, and pile them high with fresh sliced summer strawberries macerated in plenty of sugar , and topped with big dollops of Cool Whip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Jun 11
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Jun 11
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Jun 2
|deny facts i dare...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC