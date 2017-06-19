Solarizing the Treasure Valley, One Roof At a Time
Barbara Cochrane proudly pointed to the nearly two dozen 50-pound solar panels on the rooftop of her west Boise home the morning of June 20. "Why would [people] not opt for clean energy that also offers an economic boost?" Cochrane said. "Converting to solar is the intelligent thing to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|Mark
|4
|Medications For pains and others
|Jun 18
|nina
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Jun 11
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Jun 11
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC