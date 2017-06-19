Solarizing the Treasure Valley, One R...

Solarizing the Treasure Valley, One Roof At a Time

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Barbara Cochrane proudly pointed to the nearly two dozen 50-pound solar panels on the rooftop of her west Boise home the morning of June 20. "Why would [people] not opt for clean energy that also offers an economic boost?" Cochrane said. "Converting to solar is the intelligent thing to do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10) 18 hr Mark 4
Medications For pains and others Jun 18 nina 1
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jun 13 Thisguy 43
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Jun 12 S Spence 77
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Jun 11 Wyte Ryno 13
Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise Jun 11 DestroyScammers 1
News Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir... Jun 7 token 2
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Cuba
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC