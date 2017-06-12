Slideshows: Skaters, BMXers and Boise...

Slideshows: Skaters, BMXers and Boise in the Spotlight at X Games Qualifier

Thirty-six competitors hit the concrete ramps and bowls at Rhodes Park in downtown Boise for the X Games qualifying event. After two days of competition, 16 of them are heading to Minneapolis, Minn., for the main X Games event Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16.

