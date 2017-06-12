Slideshows: Skaters, BMXers and Boise in the Spotlight at X Games Qualifier
Thirty-six competitors hit the concrete ramps and bowls at Rhodes Park in downtown Boise for the X Games qualifying event. After two days of competition, 16 of them are heading to Minneapolis, Minn., for the main X Games event Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|11 hr
|S Spence
|77
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Wyte Ryno
|42
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|22 hr
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|23 hr
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC