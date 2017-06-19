Slideshow: Sixteen People Become U.S....

Slideshow: Sixteen People Become U.S. Citizens During Boise Refugee Day Celebration

The celebration in Boise's Grove Plaza Saturday morning-World Refugee Day-featured dancing, music and foods from around the world, but the highlight was when 16 people, refugees from some of the planet's most dangerous or battle scarred-nations, raised their right hands, swore allegiance to the United States and became America's newest citizens.

