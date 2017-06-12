Report: Boise man had 3,000+ child porn images 34 mins ago

Report: Boise man had 3,000+ child po...

BOISE, ID - Nickolas Parnell, 27, formerly of Boise, and currently living in Medford, Oregon, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boise to possession of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez said.

