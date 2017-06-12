Report: Boise man had 3,000+ child porn images 34 mins ago

Hydrologic Statement issued June 14 at 12:14PM MDT expiring June 15 at 4:14PM MDT in effect for: Blaine Flood Warning issued June 13 at 12:17PM MDT expiring June 15 at 7:12AM MDT in effect for: Blaine Flood Warning issued June 13 at 3:23AM MDT expiring June 15 at 5:15PM MDT in effect for: Gem Flood Warning issued June 12 at 2:11PM MDT expiring June 19 at 2:11PM MDT in effect for: Ada, Canyon BOISE, ID - Nickolas Parnell, 27, formerly of Boise, and currently living in Medford, Oregon, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boise to possession of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIVI.