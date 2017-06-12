Ramen Sho: Real Deal Ramen in Boise
Between pho and takoyaki stand, Genki Takoyaki, the scene has been set for a ramen restaurant to join the Boise culinary scene. Ramen Sho, located on the second floor of the Capitol Terrace downtown, opened the week of May 21 as the first place in Boise to serve legit Japanese ramen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Jun 11
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Jun 11
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Jun 2
|deny facts i dare...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC