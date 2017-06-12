Ramen Sho: Real Deal Ramen in Boise

Ramen Sho: Real Deal Ramen in Boise

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Between pho and takoyaki stand, Genki Takoyaki, the scene has been set for a ramen restaurant to join the Boise culinary scene. Ramen Sho, located on the second floor of the Capitol Terrace downtown, opened the week of May 21 as the first place in Boise to serve legit Japanese ramen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jun 13 Thisguy 43
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Jun 12 S Spence 77
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Jun 11 Wyte Ryno 13
Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise Jun 11 DestroyScammers 1
News Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir... Jun 7 token 2
Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16) Jun 3 Richard 3
News National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ... Jun 2 deny facts i dare... 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC