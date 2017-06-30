President Trump nominates Bart Davis as US Attorney for Idaho - Thu, 29 Jun 2017 PST

President Trump nominates Bart Davis ...

Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, pays tribute to Sen. Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, after the Senate adjourned, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Boise, Idaho. President Trump announced on Thursday that he is nominating Idaho state Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, as the new U.S. Attorney for Idaho.

