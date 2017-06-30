President Trump nominates Bart Davis as US Attorney for Idaho - Thu, 29 Jun 2017 PST
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, pays tribute to Sen. Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, after the Senate adjourned, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Boise, Idaho. President Trump announced on Thursday that he is nominating Idaho state Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, as the new U.S. Attorney for Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|6 hr
|Frederick
|38
|Steven Tryon (May '16)
|22 hr
|Guest
|4
|Should Judge Carolyn Minder resign? (Dec '15)
|22 hr
|Guest
|12
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Guest
|569
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Jun 27
|Angie
|88
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Jun 24
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC