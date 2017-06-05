Picnic in the Park Returns to Boise Neighborhoods for Another Summer of Free Lunches

The choice was between strawberry or regular milk Monday afternoon at Winstead Park in Boise, where the Idaho Foodbank kicked off its 19th year of Picnic in the Park . The weekday gatherings provide free meals to food insecure children in Boise and, for the inaugural picnic this year, that meant lunches including a sandwich, string cheese, carrots and apple slices.

