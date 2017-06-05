Picnic in the Park Returns to Boise Neighborhoods for Another Summer of Free Lunches
The choice was between strawberry or regular milk Monday afternoon at Winstead Park in Boise, where the Idaho Foodbank kicked off its 19th year of Picnic in the Park . The weekday gatherings provide free meals to food insecure children in Boise and, for the inaugural picnic this year, that meant lunches including a sandwich, string cheese, carrots and apple slices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Jun 2
|deny facts i dare...
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|May 31
|Casper Honkyham
|41
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|May 24
|Princess Hey
|21
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|May 22
|Perelli
|76
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC