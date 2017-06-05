Parkour Course, Public Art Debut at R...

Parkour Course, Public Art Debut at Rhodes Skate Park

The art aims to display the "integration of human figure into the urban environment," says the Boise City Department of Arts and History Director Terri Schorzman. Parkour, the sport of moving efficiently-and stylishly-through urban environments, officially came to downtown Boise on June 1, when city officials cut the ribbon on a parkour course in Rhodes Skate Park.

