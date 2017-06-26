On the move: Large Idaho sequoia tree...

On the move: Large Idaho sequoia tree finds new home

An aerial view shows heavy machinery used by workers as they pruned the roots, built a burlap, plywood and steel-pipe structure to contain the rootball so they can move the roughly 100-foot sequoia tree in Boise, Idaho, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The sequoia tree sent more than a century ago by naturalist John Muir to Idaho and planted in a Boise medical doctor's yard has become an obstacle to progress.

