New Release from New Transit Shows Local Music Luminaries Still Moving Forward

If there are any supergroups in Boise, New Transit is definitely one of them. With longtime musicians vocalist/"noisemaker" Sean Hatton, drummer Louis McFarland and guitarists Thomas Paul and Bernie Reilly at its core, New Transit's vibe is both distinctly Americana and quintessentially Idaho, not just in sound but in skill: Talented Boise-based musicians' have an almost uncanny ability to find like-minded artists to collaborate with, and New Transit is no exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.