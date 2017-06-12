New legislative working group on ethics, campaign finance reform...

When the Legislative Council, the governing group of Idaho's legislature outside of legislative sessions, met on Friday, it agreed to the formation of a 10-member interim working group to study ethics and campaign finance laws in Idaho and recommend changes to next year's Legislature, as proposed by Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. "Quite frankly, this is an issue we've been talking about for years," Hill said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.