Most of Boise Greenbelt Reopens, But Five Sections Remain Closed Due to Flood Damage
Officials with the City of Boise Parks and Recreation Department reopened much of the Boise Greenbelt Wednesday following record-setting flood waters this spring, which forced the popular pathway's closure in April. Following an inspection of the 25-mile Greenbelt, city engineers said most of it could reopen, but five sections would remain closed for the foreseeable future because more repairs were necessary.
