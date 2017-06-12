Marian Pritchett High School Graduating to New Facility
Elizabeth Heist, recent graduate of Marian Pritchett High School and soon-to-be mother, is in the process of earning her CNA certification. The building at 1617 N. 24th St. is known to many Boiseans as the Booth Home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Jun 11
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Jun 11
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Jun 2
|deny facts i dare...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC