Listen Up, Buckaroos: Bronco Billy Is Riding Back Into Boise
In the 1980 film Bronco Billy , Clint Eastwood stars as a modern-day rootin' tootin', bronco bustin' down-on-his-luck Wild West showman. Also directed by Eastwood, Bronco Billy is still a great film in part, because nearly 2,000 Treasure Valley-based locals were extras in the movie, and Eastwood spent six days filming scenes in Southern Idaho including a key scene of a barroom brawl, which was filmed at The Dutch Goose on State Street in the fall of 1979.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Angie
|88
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Mon
|ghostwriter88
|567
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Jun 24
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
|Medications For pains and others
|Jun 18
|nina
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC