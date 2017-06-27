Listen Up, Buckaroos: Bronco Billy Is Riding Back Into Boise

In the 1980 film Bronco Billy , Clint Eastwood stars as a modern-day rootin' tootin', bronco bustin' down-on-his-luck Wild West showman. Also directed by Eastwood, Bronco Billy is still a great film in part, because nearly 2,000 Treasure Valley-based locals were extras in the movie, and Eastwood spent six days filming scenes in Southern Idaho including a key scene of a barroom brawl, which was filmed at The Dutch Goose on State Street in the fall of 1979.

