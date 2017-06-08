June 8, 2017: What to Know

Six days after a trio of assailants killed eight people and injured dozens more in the city of London, voters in the U.K. are going to the polls today to elect a new government. In April, Prime Minister Theresa May made the surprise announcement that she would call for a national election on June 8, three years earlier than most had expected.

