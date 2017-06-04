June 4, 2017: What to Know
Britain is on high alert in the wake of a pair of deadly incidents Saturday night, beginning with a speeding van plowing through a crowd of people on London Bridge. Minutes later, three armed assailants jumped from the vehicle and began stabbing people in the Borough Market area of the English capital.
