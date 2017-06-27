June 27, 2017: What to Know

Overnight lightning strikes across the southern portion of the Gem State sparked a number of wildfires in Idaho's back country. The Bureau of Land Management has already tagged more than a dozen fires with names, including the Yeti Fire , the Ditto Fire , the Breeze Fire , the Lock Fire , the Beet Dump Fire and other lightning-cased wildfires near Mountain Home, Grandview, Hammett and Firebird Raceway near Eagle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.