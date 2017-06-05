ISP settles lawsuit over bar/restaurant's burlesque show, agrees to pay $17K - Fri, 09 Jun 2017 PST

The Idaho State Police have agreed to settle a lawsuit from a New Meadows restaurant/bar that was targeted in a sting operation and hit with fines and a liquor license suspension after it hosted a burlesque show. The Intersection BBQ Bar & Grill, which serves lunch and dinner seven days a week, is popular with locals and visitors in the town of 500 is the only local venue for live music and performances, was hit with a $5,000 fine and a 15-day suspension of its liquor license in August of 2015.

