Indium Corporation's Pat Ryan Earns Lifetime Achievement Award from SMTA Intermountain Chapter
The SMTA's Intermountain Chapter recognized Ryan's industry activities and chapter support over the past 25 years. Ryan joined the SMTA in 1982 and has been actively involved in chapter activities, as well as the SMTA's international organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US Tech.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|2 hr
|Wyte Ryno
|11
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Jun 2
|deny facts i dare...
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|May 31
|Casper Honkyham
|41
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC