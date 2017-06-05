In Print: Rediscovered Books Gets Into the Publishing Business
Rediscovered Books-a longtime downtown Boise destination for bibliophiles-plans to publish two to three "hyperlocal history books" each year for audiences ranging from kids to adults. Rediscovered Books nearly doubled in size after an expansion in 2015, which allowed the downtown Boise shop to host literary events and book release parties with ease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|3 hr
|token
|2
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|National Weather Service Extends Flood Warning ...
|Jun 2
|deny facts i dare...
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|May 31
|Casper Honkyham
|41
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|May 24
|Princess Hey
|21
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC