Improving Relations
Bipartisan council supports lifting Cuba trade embargo Rep. Mat Erpelding and Rep. Luke Malek The Trump Administration's plan to roll back policy initiatives between the United States and Cuba is a missed opportunity for the country and a substantive blow to potentially lucrative markets here in Idaho. What you may have missed from the news reporting on this issue is that bipartisan support for improved trade relations with Cuba is alive and well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Mark
|4
|Medications For pains and others
|Jun 18
|nina
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Jun 12
|S Spence
|77
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Jun 11
|Wyte Ryno
|13
|Russian hackers target convicted felon in Boise
|Jun 11
|DestroyScammers
|1
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Jun 7
|token
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC